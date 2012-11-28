Freeway ft. Wale – “True” [LISTEN]

Freeway delivers an opus of love with “True,” the latest single from his recently released album, Diamond In the Ruff. Wale, a known aficionado of songs that cater to the ladies, assists the former Roc-A-Fella spitter with a potent verse on the track. Listeners can credit the song’s hard-hitting drums and lush chord progression to powerhouse producers, Jake One and DJ Khalil.

“Behind every man is a woman,” chants the chorus and we’re not mad at that at all. Shout out to the women that hold it down. We appreciate you.

Philly Freezer’s Diamond In the Ruff released today and is available on iTunes now. Listen to “True,” featuring MMG rapper Wale, below.

Photo: Freeway