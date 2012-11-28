Shyne – “Bury Judas” (Game Diss) [VIDEO]

Seems like the tit for tat madness between Shyne and The Game is far from over, as the former releases a diss track titled “Bury Judas.” Shyne Po, who originally spit a portion of his slander bars a cappella in Paris, elongates the verse in an attempt to further defame Jayceon’s character.

The Belizean MC takes a “these rappers is my sons” approach, claiming to be the muse behind The Game’s rap persona. And to be frank, “Bury Judas” contains some of Shyne’s most notable post-deportation bars to date. For proof, cite “New God flow, I blew breath into your nostrils. Only God knows, I’m the idol that you bow to, realist alive. Your red flag is a costume.”

“I think I’m Big Wolf, young RZA, Big Hue… squeezing triggers,” chants the chorus, which plays like a homage to Rick Ross’s genre changing “BMF.” It’s strange that Shyne would use the infamous chorus, considering his recent comments directed towards Rozay. No judging. Just an observation.

Hear “Bury Judas” below.

Photo: sizedoesntmatter.com/complex