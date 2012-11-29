The Game Thinks 50 Cent Is Secretly Gay, Ponders “300” Bars Sequel [VIDEO]

The beef between 50 Cent and The Game needs to end already, but in the spirit of entertaining the masses there’s a new update to this ridiculous story.

50 took a shot at Game and Young Buck on the new track “My Life,” and now the Cali rapper— who has moved on from the discrepancy— is responding.

Game stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Power 106 in Los Angeles, and addressed the tired antics of his one-time comrade by alluding to him being gay. “Maybe he got something he wanna tell us, about his secret life,” Game said of 50 requesting that both he and Buck “suck a d-ck” for allegedly wronging him. “Ain’t nobody worried about 50 man.”

“That’s really the best he can do. Buck is in jail, his situation is that and he can’t defend himself from there. But you know if he [50] keep[s] it up…every now and then you get these Zombie movies, no matter how many times you shoot them they keep [trying to get back up]. I mean I might have to figure out a different like scorpion gun, or get a poison bow and arrow with peanut butter and Skippy on it or something. I’ma kill him though.”

If 50 Cent keeps up his tirade, Game pondered releasing a sequel to his “300 bars” track.

Stay tuned.

Photo: YouTube