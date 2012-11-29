Joe Budden Kicks Customer Out Of Show For Dissing Him On Twitter

Last night in a performance in Oakland, CA; Joe Budden kicked a fan out of his show for dissing him on Twitter.

“I wish this picture really captured how dead it is in here at this Joe Budden concert,” Twitter user and concert goer Paige S tweeted with this picture. Admittedly, before that tweet and picture was taken she had tweeted numerous times how much she was not looking forward to going to the show and that she was only going to accompany a friend.

She also tweeted a picture of NoDoz accompanied with the caption “for the Budden concert tonight.” According to her tweets, security sought her out before Budden took the stage, stating that he would not take the stage until she was escorted from the concert.

“So we are upstairs at VIP [and the] security asks me if I’m Paige,” she tweeted. “I said, ‘yes.’ And they say ‘Joe Budden wants you out. I feel flattered though, they said they showed my twitter picture and found me in the club.”

What do you think? Should Joe have had the fan kicked out of the show? Sound off down in the comments.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 5 Reasons Why Rihanna Is Happiest With Chris Brown In Her Life [PHOTOS]

• Pump It Up: 10 Rap Songs That Accidentally Turned Into Sports Anthems

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Wiz Khalifa’s O.N.I.F.C.

• Guitar Hero: 10 Interesting Facts About Jimi Hendrix [PHOTOS]

• Katt Williams Leads Officers On A Chase In A Can Am Motorcycle [PHOTOS]

• 11 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj’s My Truth [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Diddy, Scott Disick & More Celebrate DJ Khaled’s Birthday In LIV Nightclub [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: JoeBuddenTV