CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar’s BBC Radio Freestyle [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar recently visited Gilles Peterson‘s BBC Radio 6 show and spit a few bars for the show. 

As per usual, after the interview, K.Dot got busy on the microphone and spit a freestyle over  TNGHT’s “Higher Ground.” He also spoke about his inspiration from UK music.

“When I come here they put me on to a lot of artists, and I try to listen to them on the way back,” says Kendrick. “I don’t get that much info from the states so when I get out here I try to ask as many questions as possible. ”

Off the top of the head freestyles. A novel concept for rappers, huh? You guys should do it more often. Check it out after the jump.

[Spotted on SoulCulture]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

5 Reasons Why Rihanna Is Happiest With Chris Brown In Her Life [PHOTOS]

Pump It Up: 10 Rap Songs That Accidentally Turned Into Sports Anthems

8 Things You Need To Know About Wiz Khalifa’s O.N.I.F.C.

Guitar Hero: 10 Interesting Facts About Jimi Hendrix [PHOTOS]

Katt Williams Leads Officers On A Chase In A Can Am Motorcycle [PHOTOS]

11 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj’s My Truth [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Diddy, Scott Disick & More Celebrate DJ Khaled’s Birthday In LIV Nightclub [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

BBC , freestyle , listen , Radio

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close