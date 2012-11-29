Kendrick Lamar’s BBC Radio Freestyle [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar recently visited Gilles Peterson‘s BBC Radio 6 show and spit a few bars for the show.

As per usual, after the interview, K.Dot got busy on the microphone and spit a freestyle over TNGHT’s “Higher Ground.” He also spoke about his inspiration from UK music.

“When I come here they put me on to a lot of artists, and I try to listen to them on the way back,” says Kendrick. “I don’t get that much info from the states so when I get out here I try to ask as many questions as possible. ”

Off the top of the head freestyles. A novel concept for rappers, huh? You guys should do it more often. Check it out after the jump.

[Spotted on SoulCulture]

