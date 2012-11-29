Meyhem Lauren ft. Action Bronson – “Thousand Dollar Gym Shoes” [LISTEN]

Meyhem Lauren and Action Bronson are spending a lot of money on their kicks on this record off of Mandatory Brunch Meetings.

The long-time collaborators get together on this record called “Thousand Dollar Gym Shoes,” which is produced by Tommy Mas, will be featured on his new mixtape which is hitting the internet streets on December 6th.

Mandatory Brunch Meetings is a a 17-track affair and a follow up to his last tape, Respect The Fly S**t. Appearing on the tape will be the aforementioned Action Bronson, Heems, AG Da Coroner, and more.

Get a listen to the cut down below.

[Premiered on Complex]

—

Photo: 12oz Prophet