Megan Thee Stallion Secures Historic Deal with Warner Music Group

On Friday (Feb. 2), Megan Thee Stallion and Warner Music Group announced that the Houston rap star entered a historic deal that will allow her to maintain her independence as a musician while also having access to the music company’s robust global services, ranging from radio promotion to worldwide marketing.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan said, according to a press release emailed to Hip-Hop Wired. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

In the agreement, Meg will release music through Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity – and simultaneously work with Warner Music and its international affiliates.

She will also retain full creative control of her music releases along with the option to bring artists who are signed to her imprint into the WMG ecosystem.

“Meg is not just a superstar,” WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada said in the release. “She’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape. So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers. Following on her success with 300, we’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way.”

The announcement was also celebrated by Meg’s management company, Roc Nation. The company’s CEO Desiree Perez wrote, “Megan continues to be an absolute trailblazer,” she added. “This new chapter with Warner Music Group will shift the landscape in the music industry and empower other independent artists to follow in her footsteps and claim their power. It’s also a testament to Max’s ability to reimagine the relationships that major music companies can engage in with independent artists.”

The deal comes after the superstar was recently appointed a brand ambassador for Planet Fitness, starring in an ad and releasing a line of merch.

The superstar rapper is also at the top of the charts with her single “HISS,” which has already reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Global charts, Spotify’s U.S. charts, iTunes and YouTube Trending within the past week of its release.

Megan stopped by Good Morning America last week and announced that she will soon release a new album and that she has a Hot Girl Summer Tour on the way.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Sumer Tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” the Houston rapper said during her GMA appearance. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”