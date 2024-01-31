Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Hot Girl Summer Tour Is On The Way

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is putting her head down and getting busy in 2024.

Fresh off the heels of her record “Hiss,” which got one rapper reacting for numerous days just off one bar, Megan Thee Stallion is keeping the momentum going and will be dropping a new album and going on tour.

Now on the independent tip, Megan Thee Stallion continues to strike while the iron is hot. She revealed to Good Morning America that she is prepping her third studio album and will hit the road for her Hot Girl Summer Tour later this year.

“Oh, we’ve having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Sumer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” the Houston rapper said during her GMA appearance. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.

Megan Thee Stallion Dropped “Hiss” & Kept It Moving

Both the album and tour have no solid dates, but Thee Stallion already dropped two singles in “Cobra” and, most recently, the scathing record “Hiss.”

Speaking of “Hiss,” the news of her upcoming moves comes on the heels of her feud with Nicki Minaj. In the record, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t say Minaj’s name. Still, many believe her bar referencing Megan’s Law was a shot at the Queen’s rapper and her decision to marry Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender.

While Minaj has been hollering and pushing her diss track “Big Foot,” which landed with a thud as far as being a response record according to social media, don’t tell Minaj or her fans that Megan Thee Stallion has seemingly moved on and is just focusing on her next move.