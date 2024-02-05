Redman Joins Jennifer Lopez On ‘Saturday Night Live’, The Culture Approves

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It is clear Jennifer Lopez is still tapped into the streets. She had Redman join her during her Saturday Night Live set.

As spotted on GQ Magazine Newark and the South Bronx have come together for a memorable moment on one of the world’s most iconic stages. On Saturday, Feb 3 the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer debuted the remix to her single “Can’t Get Enough” which reprises Redman’s 1998 hit “Da Goodness”. Wearing a suit, an untucked button-up shirt and a fedora to match the black and white theme, Reggie Noble flawlessly rapped his verse while interacting with the Grammy Award nominated singer with his own set of dance moves. Additionally, the bars were gritty but still made aligned with the track’s mainstream feel. “Take ’em to the limit / shut the place down in a New York minute / Look around the room, J.LO they all mad / Season veterans – check the dog tags”.

This is not the first time Funk Doctor Spock has lent his talents to a pop song. Back in 2003 Christina Aguilera redid his song “Dirty” which he featured on. The track was the lead single to her multi-platinum album Stripped. The duo performed the song at 2002 MTV Music Awards. You can see Jennifer Lopez rock with both Latto and Redman on Saturday Night Live below.