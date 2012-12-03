DJ Khaled ft. Lil Wayne, T.I., Future & Ace Hood – “B*****s & Bottles” [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled finally let’s loose his start studded stand out record from his album, Kiss The Ring on “B***hes And Bottles.”



Featuring Lil Wayne, T.I., Ace Hood and the king of ratchet and blues Future. This video made it’s world premiere on MTV yesterday. One of the ladies in the “B***hes & Bottles” video is former Bangin’ Candy, Analicia Chaves; while the bottles of choice are Birdman’s GTV Vodka.

DJ Khaled’s latest album Kiss The Ring is available now. Check out the brand new video with the obligatory “Birdman Hand Rubs” after the kick.

Photo: WSHH