Metro Boomin & Coi Leray Connect On “Enjoy Yourself” Track For AXE Black Vanilla Drop

A new collaboration between superstar producer Metro Boomin and rising Hip-Hop royalty Coi Leray dropped today in connection to a new campaign from the AXE brand. Metro Boomin and Coi Leray dropped “Enjoy Yourself” to coincide with AXE’s new Black Vanilla scent drop.

AXE, the leading men’s fragrance brand globally, unveiled the new collaboration between Metro Boomin and Coi Leray this week, marking the first time AXE has worked with a female artist in this capacity.

As part of the Fine Fragrance Collection, Black Vanilla joins the growing lineup with the minds of Givaudan and Firmenich along with famed fragrance developer, Ann Gottlieb. Black Vanilla is described as having “notes of orange, vanilla and sandalwood” and should serve as the perfect compliment for the gentleman hoping to make a lasting first impression or improve on an established connection.

For AXE, the exclusive drop of the “Enjoy Yourself” track is the first song made exclusively for the brand and the excitement from its stars along with members of the brand’s leadership are excited about the possibilities.

“AXE has evolved so much over the years, and this new collection is the freshest thing the brand has done yet,” Metro Boomin shared in a statement. “Coi and I already have great chemistry from our past collaboration, so I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.”

Coi Leray adds, “I was already a fan of AXE but when I smelled the Blue Lavender fragrance for the first-time, I was hooked. I’m all about boosting self-confidence and it means alot that I’ll be the first female face of the brand and can share this with my fans.”

“We are huge fans of both Metro and Coi. Their music, style, humour and confidence epitomizes what AXE is about,” Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever, added. “We are thrilled that their passion for scent has led them to become fans of our new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. We’re so happy to welcome them to the family!”

The two artists will be leaning into their new AXE ambassador roles even more this month as they will co-star in the brand’s “Fit Check” commercial set to drop on Feb. 23 as part of the “Smell Finer. Get Closer” campaign.

Check out “Enjoy Yourself” below.

Photo: AXE