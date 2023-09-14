Red Bull Symphonic Experience Returns, Featuring Metro Boomin

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull is bringing back its orchestra concert experience this fall, with Metro Boomin as the performer of honor.

On Thursday (September 14th), Red Bull announced that the Grammy Award-winning DJ, producer, and artist would be taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the second installment of their Red Bull Symphonic concert series. Metro Boomin will perform alongside the veteran conductor Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra as they reimagine his greatest musical hits in symphonic form for an eager audience.

Maestro Anthony Parnther has been noted as a steadfast champion for works from Black and Latino composers as well as women composers. He’s graced the stage with the Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the Sydney Symphony. Parnther has also worked with John Williams and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The announcement comes after the first Red Bull Symphonic experience was a thrilling success. The sold-out show was held at the Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia last year with Rick Ross as the featured performer. He was joined by Orchestra Noir, an all-Black orchestra group, Grammy Award-winning violinist Mapy, and the Sainted trap choir.

“I’m very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull,” said Metro Boomin in the announcement. “I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I’ve produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we’re able to reimagine a whole body of work that I’m proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I’m finally seeing come to life.”

The Red Bull Symphonic event will be held on October 26th. Tickets for the event for the public will be sold through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday (September 15th) at 9 AM PST. More information can be found here.