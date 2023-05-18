Metro Boomin Previews New Don Toliver Collab For ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

We’re only a few weeks away from the premier of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and while we await to indulge in the animated adventure, fans got a sneak peak of some of the music that’s been inspired by the film.
Yesterday Metro Boomin premiered a new song he worked on with Don Toliver dubbed “Link Up” which was featured in a new Hyundai commercial featuring your favorite multiracial web slinger.
“New @SpiderVerse Hyundai commercial dropped today featuring “Link Up” feat @DonToliver. Soundtrack dropping June 2nd featuring all original songs inspired by the film. #Metroverse.”
Looks like Metro Boomin is confident that fans will dig the soundtrack to Across The Spider-Verse as the man executive producing the soundtrack shared another pic stating that the album will be the “soundtrack of the year.”
Should be interesting to see what Metro Boomin has in store for us and if you don’t like what you hear you might have to keep it to yourself. You don’t wanna rub Metro Boomin the wrong way cause if he don’t like you, Future’s gonna shoot you. Why you think no one be beefing with Metro?
What do y’all think of the Metro Boomin and Don Toliver cut “Link Up”? Y’all think Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is gonna have some heat on the soundtrack? Let us know in the comments section below.
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed
-
The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice "Where Yo Mom At?" After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral
-
Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video
-
Janelle Monáe Has The Internet Parched Over Sultry "Lipstick Lover" Video
-
Kanye West Files Trademark For Struggle "YEEZY Sock Sneaker"
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
7 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Alpha Phi Alpha Members [Photos]