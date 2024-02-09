Jermaine Dupri Signs New Publishing Deal For So So Def Records

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Jermaine Dupri to the growing list of musicians who are leveraging their material. He has partnered with Create Music Group for a publishing deal for So So Def Records.

As reported by Variety Magazine the music mogul has gone into partnership with Create Music Group. The multi-year agreement allows the Los Angeles, California music company to monetize not only Jermaine Dupri’s publishing as a writer and producer but also the back catalog for So So Def Records. Not only will deal include his stellar catalog but an appointment as Creative Director at CMG that will allow him sign new acts and release new music.

The “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper expressed his enthusiasm in a statement. “I have been looking for a home for the entire So So Def brand so I can continue to do what I started,” he said. Jonathan Strauss, CEO & founder of Create Music Group, also detailed his excitement saying “Jermaine has been one of the most successful and impactful forces in music for the last three decades. We are honored that he and his team have decided to partner with us for both his catalog and future output.”

Included in the So So Def Records catalog are several hallmark Hip-Hop and R&B albums including releases from Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri’s debut album Life In 1472.