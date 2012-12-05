Beyoncé Set To Release New Music Before Super Bowl Performance [PHOTOS]

As stans around the world gear up to see their Queen perform at Super Bowl XLVII, The Dream has revealed Beyoncé’s plans to release new material. The singer/songwriter/producer spoke with Billboard about his album and hinted that he and the R&B diva have been in the studio, and she will be dropping new songs soon.

“She’s already gearing up to get ready to put stuff out,” Dream said. “I’m sure there will probably be a couple records you hear before the Super Bowl gets here.”

Dream went on state that he is playing a big part in production on her fifth studio, noting that R&B superstar is more than ready. “She’s got her stuff going. She took the summer to start recording, and now she’s in a place where she’s ready to start gearing up to reveal her plan.”

With Queen Bey’s latest Tumblr posts, her Instagram frenzy, and the BeyHive buzzing about when she will finally release new music, there is never a time when Beyoncé is not hard at work and brewing plans to continue her reign.

Last month, Miguel posted a picture on Twitter saying he was writing music with Jay-Z’s lady, last week, Bey shared news about her upcoming HBO documentary, and yesterday, she released a 30-second teaser for the forthcoming project.

She also posted lyrics to what appear to be a new song, via Tumblr.

Click below to see the potential song lyrics, plus the latest photo-worthy happenings in the world of Beyoncé.

