DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, Jadakiss & Ace Hood – “I Did It For My Dawgz” [VIDEO]

It’s a trap house party as DJ Khaled invites Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, Jadakiss & Ace Hood for “Did It For My Dawgz.”

Filmed and directed by Spliff TV, the Kiss The Ring record has Khaled sticking to the script with some of his most trusted confidants on his latest street single. You would think that these multi-millionaires would be too good for the trap. No sir.

This ode to homie-loyalty is still a banger and although Khaled’s album didn’t move as much units as initially thought bangers like this give listeners the opportunity to reconnect. Check out the video for “I Did It For My Dawgz” down below.

