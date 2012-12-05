Drake’s OVO Label Signs To Warner Bros.

You can officially add “record label executive” to Drake’s resume. The Toronto rapper’s OVO (October’s Very Own) label has inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Billboard reports that a source at the label has confirmed the signing. Hits Daily Double first mentioned this development in its Rumor Mill section, adding that new music from the brand and label, which will reportedly be headed up by Drake and producer Noah “40” Shebib, can be expected in 2013.

Drake hosted the first OVO Fest in 2010 and has used the OVO website to debut new music. The entity is separate from Young Money and Universal, where Drizzy is still signed as a solo artist. Now aligned with Warner Bros., Drake is pseudo-labelmates with Rick Ross, whose Maybach Music Group is in partnership with the label, although as of now Rozay is still signed to Def Jam.

More info about OVO and Warner Bros. connecting will be released today (December 5th). What do you think of Drake’s latest move? Will his YMCMB family (see: Weezy, Birdman, et al.) approve?

Photo: YouTube