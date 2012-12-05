Game ft. Kanye West & Common – “Jesus Piece” [LISTEN]

The title track to Game’s fifth studio album, Jesus Piece, is here for your listening pleasure.

Featuring Kanye West on the hook and a featured verse from Common Sense, the West Coast product continues his run of great music with this leak from his new album. This joint is produced by Boi-1da and The Maven Boys.

It’s a somber and reflective record that has Game looking back on his career thus far and recognizing how blessed he was to come this far when it all could have went wrong. Get a listen to the record after the jump and make sure you pre-order Jesus Piece right here.

[Spotted at 2DBZ]