CLOSE
Home > Common

Game ft. Kanye West & Common – “Jesus Piece” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The title track to Game’s fifth studio album, Jesus Pieceis here for your listening pleasure

Featuring Kanye West on the hook and a featured verse from Common Sense, the West Coast product continues his run of great music with this leak from his new album. This joint is produced by Boi-1da and The Maven Boys.

It’s a somber and reflective record that has Game looking back on his career thus far and recognizing how blessed he was to come this far when it all could have went wrong. Get a listen to the record after the jump and make sure you pre-order Jesus Piece right here. 

[Spotted at 2DBZ]

Common , Game , Jesus Piece , Kanye West , listen

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close