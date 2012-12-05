Gucci Mane ft. Trinidad James – “GuWop Ni–a” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane recruits arguably the hottest new rapper in the game, Trinidad James, to drop a guest verse on his latest tune, “GuWop Ni–a.”

Over a bass heavy and synth filled instrumental produced by Dun Deal, La Flare drops a slur flow while the “All Gold Everything” rapper taps in with a turnt up cameo for the third verse. The song will be appearing on DJ Spinz’ forthcoming HPG mixtape, out Friday.

Does prove to you that Trinidad James is no Hip-Hop fluke? Listen to and download “GuWop Ni–a” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

[Spotted at DirtyGloveBastard]

Download: Gucci Mane ft. Trinidad James – “GuWop Ni–a”

—

Photo: Instagram