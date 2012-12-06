Lil Wayne To Executive Produce Juelz Santana’s New Album [VIDEO]

Juelz Santana’s long in the works new album is turning into a myth, but it will probably avoid the fate of Detox. While on MTV’s RapFix Live, the Dipset rapper revealed his forthcoming LP, titled Born To Lose, Built To Win, will be executive produced by Lil Wayne. The “Clockwork” rapper made the reveal in passing when discussing his relationship with Weezy and all the music they’ve recorded for that I Can’t Feel My Face collaborative album that never dropped. “I went out to Miami to chop it up with Wayne,” Juelz told Sway Calloway. “I actually asked him to executive produce my album, Born To Lose. A lot of people been reaching out to me to sign, they didn’t know if my situation was right at Def Jam…”

Juelz is still on Def Jam, but figures assistance from Weezy, whose Young Money label is distributed by Universal (which distributes Def Jam), is a winning situation. Sway that asked him to further elaborate on Tunechi’s new gig.

“It’s big to me and it’s a beautiful thing but Wayne is like my brother,” he explained. “So I knew once I asked him to do it… I’m sure if I would have went to Cash Money I could have went to Cash Money/Young [Money]…but people look at me like a boss…so for me the best thing to do was to reach out to him and figure out how we can still make it the best thing possible. I figured asking him to executive produce my album would be a great thing he agreed to it so that’s going to be coming up after God Wil’n.”

Before the proper album, Juelz Santana’s new mixtape, God Will’n, will be out in early 2013 and will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss and more. Watch the interview with MTV RapFix below and his freestyle on the next page.

