Kanye West Auctioning Autographed Memorabilia

With Kanye West on a brief hiatus from the music world preferring to remain outside of the limelight to re-evaluate certain things, the rapper is still finding a way to give back to his fans in his time away.

The Chicago native will be leaving his fans with a holiday surprise as he will be auctioning off several items from his popular clothing Web site, karmaloop.com.

Fans will essentially be able to take a piece of Yeezy with them, from Kanye West himself.

The purpose of the auction is to raise funds for his non-profit organization, the Kanye West Foundation.

Along with the signed memorabilia that are up for bid, fans will also receive a copy of the Glow in the Dark photo book, a pair of Air Yeezy sneaks and a shirt with his brand for his “Loop Dreams” music education programs.

Established in 2003, West has already leapt major bounds as 2007 saw him hosting the inaugural benefit concert to launch the foundation’s partnership with Strong American Schools which focuses on aiding Latino and African American children stay in school and obtain a proper education throughout their journey from grade school to college.

West has most recently been known for his innovation with fashion and as a person that steers away from looking like the average rapper. Planning to launch a fashion career, West had applied for internships with major European fasion houses and is in the process of releasing his own clothing line, Past Tell, along with a collaboration with Louis Vuitton to develop a show that was released this summer.

He recently received a great honor as his debut album The College Dropout was dubbed as the Top Album of the Decade. No matter how arrogant or cocky some may feel that he is, such an accolade as this can only add to what he’s been saying this whole time.