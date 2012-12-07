2 Chainz ft. The-Dream – “Extremely Blessed” [VIDEO]

2 Chainz drops a video for “Extremely Blessed,” featuring The-Dream. Just don’t expect to see either of them in the visual.

The video, which is presented by Neff, has a narrative centered around a stripper (played by Kearia Diggs) who is dancing to bandz at night, but during the day is handling her business by going to school, at T.R.U. University (of course), and taking care of her daughter. All while dealing with the added pressure of an absentee baby father.

Well, driving a bus or becoming a car dealer are some other feasible gigs besides becoming a “pole athlete,” but that’s not what the song is about.

“Extremely Blessed” is from 2 Chainz’s the now Grammy nominated debut solo album Based On A T.R.U. Story. Watch the Sharod Marcus Simpson directed video for “Extremely Blessed” below.

Photo: Neff