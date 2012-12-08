Swizz Beatz ft. Kanye West & Bono – “Skyscrapers (Preview)” [VIDEO]

Swizz Beatz has been working on his new album, Haute Living, seemingly forever.

This new album, which has no release date, has had this mega collaboration in the works but we haven’ yet to hear anything of substance about it. Swizzy managed to grab Kanye West and Bono of U2 for this song.

In this webcam video, Swizzy invites you into the studio with the platinum-plus producer to get a quick preview of the song. Now at Hip-Hop Wired we don’t do the whole “snippet” of records thing but we decided to make an acception.

Check the preview of the song down below.

Photo: Nubuzz