Dunkin’ Tracksuits From The Bennifer Super Bowl Commercial Sell Out

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Dunkin’ commercial for the Super Bowl was one of the funniest spots of the big night, but we didn’t think it would lead to the sales of the tracksuits that Ben and Matt Damon wore in the commercial.

According to TMZ, that’s exactly what happened. After the spot aired, people flocked to the Dunkin’ website to get double dipped and purchased the tracksuits that Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and “Touchdown” Tommy Brady hilariously wore in the commercial. And they sold out in just 19 minutes. While we doubt you’ll be seeing heads on the block rocking the orange, white and pink “DunKings” attire, you might see these pop up on the persons of people in suburbs or more residential areas.

Per TMZ:

In addition to the DunKings track jacket and track pants, the DunKings bucket hat was also in high demand … and is currently sold out on their site — with the sales marking a record-breaking milestone as the fastest collection to sell out in Dunkin’ history.

DD says they’re currently working on a restock of the sold-out merch … but for fans of the new boyband, hurry to stores cause The DunKings Iced Coffee, Munchkins Skewers, and more items are available for a limited time.

Those techno parties bout to look like a Dunkin’ company soiree or something. Just Dunkin’ tracksuits and Stanley cups as far as the eye can see.

Check out the commercial that started the craze below, and let us know if you’d rock the now exclusive Dunkin’ tracksuit in the comments section below.