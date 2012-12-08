Big Boi ft. Little Dragon – “Mama Told Me” (Original Version) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Swedish electronic music band Little Dragon was the original guest on Big Boi’s single which ultimately ended up featuring Kelly Rowland.

Big Boi’s new album will be in stores this Tuesday, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors. The original version of this song has a little bit of a change than Kelly’s version and it seems like this one fits a little bit more.

One half of Outkast gives the premiere to RapRadar to release this new song and later that night the two performed the song on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. After you get a listen to the original version, check out the performance on the late night show after.

[Spotted At RapRadar]