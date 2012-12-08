CLOSE
Home > Big Boi

Big Boi ft. Little Dragon – “Mama Told Me” (Original Version) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Swedish electronic music band Little Dragon was the original guest on Big Boi’s single which ultimately ended up featuring Kelly Rowland.

Big Boi’s new album will be in stores this Tuesday, Vicious Lies And Dangerous RumorsThe original version of this song has a little bit of a change than Kelly’s version and it seems like this one fits a little bit more.

One half of Outkast gives the premiere to RapRadar to release this new song and later that night the two performed the song on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. After you get a listen to the original version, check out the performance on the late night show after.

[Spotted At RapRadar]

"Original" , Big Boi , download , late night with jimmy fallon , listen , Little Dragon , mama told me , the roots , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close