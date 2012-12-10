Juicy J ft. Lola Monroe – “Ride Wit ‘Em” [VIDEO]

Juicy J trades in the trippyness for some menaces and teams with fellow Taylor Gang artist Lola Monroe for “Ride Wit ‘Em.” The ski mask way of life is depicted in this new video.

Producer Crazy Mike hooks up a beat filled with creeping keys as Lola and Juicy lyrically state how they ride with plenty of goons and guns. “F-ck you and whoever that’s ridin’ wit’ ya!” Also, in after watching this video you may realize that at least one dude in a hoodie still prefers E&J Brandy aka Erk & Jerk.

Stay Trippy is coming soon. Watch the Juicy J and Jake Handegard directed video for “Ride Wit ‘Em” below.

—

Photo: YouTube