Meek Mill Drops Vory After Footage Shows Him Threatening Girlfriend, Allegedly

Meek Mill is standing in business when it comes domestic abuse. He has dropped his artist Vory after a clip of him threatening his girlfriend has leaked.

As reported by Hip-Hop N More the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania MC has made it clear he is no longer associated with the Lost Souls rapper. On Tuesday, Feb 13 a clip appeared online showing him making some very scary threats and physically intimidating her. The video, which appears to be security footage captured at his home, shows him talking very reckless to her and then approaching her in a menacing fashion.

The woman took to Instagram Story and called Vory out directly. “@Vory you are a disgusting person, you want to paint me out to be this ‘whore’ / bad person. When it’s you!!” she wrote. “I don’t want to be with you or take your Valentine’s Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all this sh*t you’ve put me through for TWO years so you go on social media and tell lies and try to spread this false narrative.”

As expected the leak quickly went viral drawing disgust and awe on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meek Mill soon acknowledged the situation on X and announced Vory is no longer on his record label. “This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,” Meek wrote. “He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped alot of people dude he is not dreamchaser!”

Vory signed with to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Entertainment back in 2020. He has yet to publicly address footage.