Exclusive: Big Sean Calls “Guap” Video “Monumental” [VIDEO]

Repping your city is nothing new to Hip-Hop, and there’s no denying that Big Sean does it well. A native of Detroit, he rarely spits a rhyme without including the Motor City in his flow.

Sean grew up on the West Side of the city in an area known as 6 Mile, and when choosing a location for his “Guap” video , there was only one place to get it done. “It was important [to shoot there] because I wanted to show the beauty of Detroit,” he told Hip-Hop Wired just before taking the stage at Cali Christmas Friday (Dec. 14).

The video opens with an aeriel view of the city, with shots both in “the hood” and in the downtown area where parades are held. A lot of people have a misconception [of Detroit],” he added. “It was definitely monumental for me.”

Like Jay-Z, Common, and a host of other rappers before him, Sean sees it necessary for artists to get support from wherever they call home. “I think it’s important for rappers to have their city behind them.”

Hear the rest of what Sean had to say below.

—

Photo: HHW