Iggy Azalea – “Boss Lady” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Simone Amelia, better known as Boss Lady, returns with the third and final preview track from a compilation mixtape that she is hosting, titled Woman On Top. The project has a ladies first theme, featuring an array of female rappers currently making a mark in the Hip-Hop game. Aussie MC and Grand Hustle signee Iggy Azalea is the star of the show this time around and she shines like one on the synth-heavy anthem “Boss Lady.”

“Boss Lady” features a soundscape associated with mainstream rap, making it a definite change of pace from Rapsody’s super lyrical track, “Most Poetical.” Woman On Top is due out on Christmas Eve and will feature appearances by up and comers Brianna, Snow Tha Product, Reema Major, Nyemiah Supreme, and more.

Both the official artwork for Woman On Top and Iggy Azalea’s “Boss Lady,” as well as the stream and download like for the latter, can be found below.

Photo: Youtube