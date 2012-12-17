Big Boi Recites “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” [VIDEO]

Everyone is in the holiday spirit lately and it looks like Big Boi is one of the many that have caught it.

Taking a break from promoting his sophomore album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, he caught up with the folks over at Noisey and Vice to recite the Dr. Seuss classic, How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Big Boi sat down on a big comfortable couch and recited the full version of this Christmas story that almost all of us know. The story of a wily Grinch who really had a heart of gold once he was hit with the Christmas spirit. Can’t we all relate to that?

Big Boi even switched up the style a bit by rapping a few of the pages for the cameras of Vice. Seems like a nice little joint to let the kiddies watch who also happen to be a Hip-Hop head. Don’t forget to go out and cop Big Boi’s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, if you have not already.

Check out the video of How The Grinch Stole Christmas after the jump.

Photo: YouTube