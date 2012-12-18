Big Sean, Wale, 50 Cent & More Attend Jeremy Lin’s Return To Madison Square Garden [PHOTOS]

Last night in Madison Square Garden, “Linsanity” returned for a night as Jeremy Lin suited up to take on his former team.

For the first time since he signed as a restricted free agent to the Houston Rockets this past summer, Lin and the New York Knicks were on the same court together. The only difference is that they were going against each other.

Although his stats have taken a bit of a hit since he’s left New York, Lin was back in his magical form by torching his former team for 22 points and 8 assists. He received a warm and appreciative reception when he was introduced to the crowd.

However, cheers turned into a scattering of boos once Lin started to get buckets and lead his Rockets to a blowout win against his former team, the Knicks first home loss of the entire season. Many celebrities turned out to check out the game including Big Sean, Wale, 50 Cent, Tracy Morgan, Kate Upton and John McEnroe.

Hit the jump to check out the photos from court side.

[Spotted at IFWT]

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »