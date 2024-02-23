Adidas To Sell The Last Of Their Yeezy Stock In 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West might be on the outs of pop culture due to his wild antisemitic rants, but his Adidas line of sneakers still move like we were living in the pre-MAGA era out on these streets and there’s still more to come.

According to Highsnobiety, Adidas will continue to unload the remainder of their Yeezy stock in the coming months as they did throughout 2023 with word being that this will be the last of it’s inventory before Yeezy is officially done at the three stripes brand. While many assumed that anything Kanye related would brick upon release due to the backlash he garnered for his antisemitic comments in 2022, when Adidas began to drop their Yeezy stock last year, the line immediately sold out.

Now that they’ve seen there’s still a market for the Yeezy line, Adidas is looking to sell whatever’s left before the end of the year though no release date has been set as of yet.

Highsnobiety reports:

According to YEEZY-obsessed leakers, though, the restock is nearly upon us. They’re certain that it rolls out throughout all of March 2024, reportedly beginning March 7 until the month’s end.

And, of course, they’ve already got the YEEZY droplist loaded up.

adidas’ final YEEZY drop will reportedly include the a variety of classic shoe styles, including the YEEZY Slide in Dark Onyx, Salt, and Slate Grey, YEEZY BOOST 500 in Stone Salt and Taupe; YEEZY FOAM RNNR in Granite and Carbon.

Other sneakers will likely join the droplist as the month goes on.

Once Adidas finally unloads the remainder of their Yeezy stock, that might be it for Kanye West’s run in the sneaker industry. Though fans have been speculating a return to Nike as he’s been spotted rocking Air Force 1’s and Nike gloves as of late, we seriously doubt that Nike would take on the backlash and controversy that would surely follow Kanye West back to the swoosh brand.

What do y’all think of Adidas selling the remainder of their Yeezy stock? Are you going to copp or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.