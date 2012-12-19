Big Sean Speaks On His Love Life On The Angie Martinez Show [LISTEN]

Big Sean was in New York Cityyesterday and stopped by Hot 97 on the Angie Martinez Show.

Angie Martinez, in her ever so comfortable way got Sean to talk about the love of his life in this interview while segueing from talking about his two Grammy nominations he received this year.

“I was wondering if I should go wearing a speedo, a tuxedo, no shirt, shirts. I probably got to bring my momma first . I took my mom to all the first awards shows I went to. I’m sure she got a dress,” Sean said about his Grammy night plans.

“I be dating, I got somebody special. I ain’t just out here ratchet running through all of these little hoes after the shows. I got something special,” Sean says. “The girl that I’m real serious with is the girl I had a crush on since I was 15. So now I got her, eventually. I always tried to get at her and she had a boyfriend. I had a girlfriend too but I was running wild back then. One day I said you got to stop playing and hop on this…in so many words. I took her out everyday for like a week.”

Listen to the full interview below as well as his big homecoming concert in Detroit as well as how soon Hall Of Fame will be completed.

Photo: Twitter