Big Boi Talks Hoops & Music On NBA TV’s: The Jump [VIDEO]

While promoting his new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi stopped by NBATV’s studios for “The Jump” with Brent Barry and Dennis Scott.

While on the show, the now ironically named Big Boi (while standing next to two guys 6’6″ and up) talked about the process of making his new album as well as his Atlanta home teams. Barry also asked ‘Twan who he would pick for his Big 3, keeping up with the theme of current NBA super teams.

“First I’d have to grab me Andre 3000, of course…and really we don’t need anyone else. We’d need Dre and a referee. That’s it,” Big Boi told the crew. “As soon as he’s ready well do it, we’ll do it. Right now it is just kind of about the solo thing right now and he’s working on films and I’m going to do some films too. We are in the background right now, just mystified.”

Big Boi also spoke on the emergence of the Hawks’ star forward Josh Smith since he turned 27 a few weeks ago. “I guess you get mature and you come into your own style, it’s the same thing with doing music. Once you learn your style and you kind of grow and evolve you get better and better at what you are doing.”

Check out the full interview down below.

Photo: NBATV