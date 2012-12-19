J-Doe ft. Busta Rhymes – “Elevator Music” [VIDEO]

J-Doe from the Conglomerate family gets with the big homie, Busta Rhymes for this new track “Elevator Music.” This track will appear on the upcoming Conglomerate mixtape, Catastrophic dropping on December 21st, I mean if we are all still alive by then. This Daniel Czernilofsky directed video literally and figuratively puts the spotlight on J-Doe.

The beat on this record is different, yet it works. Reek Da Villain makes a cameo in this video with Busta as he sits comfortably and spits his rapid fire bars for a guest verse on this song.

J-Doe gained some moderate notoriety when he dropped “Coke, Dope, Crack, Smack” with Busta Rhymes a few years back. That record was added to plenty of mix shows in New York City and the tri-state area.

You can come back here on Friday (if the Mayans were wrong) to download the mixtape, Catastrophic. You can also hit the jump to check out the video for “Elevator Music” as well as downloading the dong below.

DOWNLOAD: J-Doe ft. Busta Rhymes – “Elevator Music”