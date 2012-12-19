Theophilus London Taps Kanye West, Drake & Travi$ Scott For His New Album [VIDEO]

Theophilus London has been hard at work on his new album, set to be released in 2013. For the follow-up to Timez Are Weird These Days, the Brooklyn artist is bringing in the big guns.

In an interview with R&R Productions, the rapper revealed some of the big collaborations that he has planned for his next album.

“I’m recording right now. I started recording in November,” he said. “I’m recording with kids in Paris, Bradinsky. I was at Kanye’s place yesterday with Travi$ Scott, we recorded some s**t. Dev Hynes from London is going to be on that s**t. My ni**a Drake, that’s my ni**a.”

Describing the album as “emotional club music,” London said that he didn’t work very closely with West but that he admires his talents. “Kanye’s a genius. We haven’t really got too in-depth work. Just being around him, seeing how he feels about music, fashion, all that stuff is very inspiring. All the G.O.O.D. Music kids, they’re friends of mine. Virgil [Abloh], Travis, Kanye.”

Theophilus London was seen globe trotting with the G.O.O.D. Music this past summer and attended the screening of the Cruel Summer movie. Speaking of which, whatever happened to that movie?

Oh well. Check the video down below.

[Spotted at HHDX]

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube