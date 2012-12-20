Diddy Says He & Usher Used To Sleep Together &“Wrestle Over Frosted Flakes” [VIDEO]

Diddy put his foot in his mouth in a majorly awkward way, and it was all caught on tape. In a recording— which looks like it was taken from his album release party two years ago where an unlucky model’s hair caught on fire—Diddy talked about sharing the sheets with a young Usher.

The encounters (strictly platonic of course) occurred when the Hip-Hop mogul was of age, and Usher was only 10. “That’s my brother right here, from day one we used to wake up, and — I mean, damn, pause. But, like check this out…” he starts amid laughter from Kevin Hart, and a mean side-eye from Usher. “I mean, I mean…back in the days, when he was like 10 and I was a little bit older…we used to fight over the Frosted Flakes. Ya know what I’m saying, before pause was invented.”

Um, okay.

Hart finally interjects dissolving the whole conversation which goes down hill fast. “Yo…What the f-ck did Puff just say?!?” Hart says. “Nobody’s gonna acknowledge this! Puff just said ‘We used to wrestle over the Frosted Flakes’ – and we’re streaming live! That was stupid! Listen…that was fu-king stupid!”

True indeed.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube