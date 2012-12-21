Busta Rhymes & The Conglomerate – Catastrophic Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Busta Rhymes and his young homies on The Conglomerate are back with their new mixtape, Catastrophic, hosted by Shaheem Reid.

Busta Rhymes, J-Doe and Reek Da Villian go in on the more popular tracks of the moment including “All Gold Everything,” “Poetic Justice,” “Adorn,” “No Worries,” F**kin Problems” and more. This 17-track mixtape is capped off by an interview from the XXL Editor-At-Large, Shaheem Reid.

This isn’t the first free project Busta has dropped in 2012, as he dropped his Year Of The Dragon LP on Google Music free of charge. DJ Khaled begins the mixtape in classic Khaled hype man form.

Q-Tip also is a guest on the mixtape, as they both go in over Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Janet Jackson-sampling jam “Poetic Justice.” Get with Busta Rhymes, J-Doe and Reek Da Villian’s Catastrophic mixtape and be glad that the Mayans were wrong after the jump.

