A$AP Rocky Says “The Essence Of The 90s” Was Inspiration For “1Train” [VIDEO]

The silver lining in the unfortunate leak of A$AP Rocky‘s proper debut Long.Live.A$AP. showed in the public’s reaction to the project. The Internets agree that the Harlem MC undoubtably lived up to the hype, and perhaps no track proves Rocky’s triumph like the highly lauded heater “1Train,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Danny Brown, Yelawolf, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, and Big K.R.I.T.

The posse cut is pretty much a lost art in Hip-Hop, with exception to DJ Drama and DJ Khaled, who often create records that sound forced, monotonous or a mixture of both. Rocky recently sat down with Kyle Harvey of NBC’s The Grio to discuss his inspiration for “1Train.” The rapper kept the interview short and sweet, but he answers each question effectively.

According to Rocky, “I really wanted to take it back to the essence of the 90s. It was the generation of the underground you know?”

Despite his mainstream appeal, the self proclaimed “Pretty Motherf–ker” understands that his core fan base comes from the underground and because of this he had to carefully select who he featured on the track.

“With Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, and Danny Brown, they come from the underground. Yelawolf is really underrated if you ask me. I feel like he’s one of the best lyricists of our day. Everybody on that track has a value for our generation,” said A$AP.

See the full interview below.

Photo: The Grio, NBC