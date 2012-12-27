Gucci Mane & Wiz Khalifa – “Nothin On Ya” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Don’t even try to act like you knew this was dropping. Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa let loose a tune called “Nothin On Ya.”

Over spacey sound effects and sharp drum claps, LaFlare and Wiz lyrically proclaim that their respective main chicks don’t have to worry about them stepping out with a stray groupie chick or two. “They ain’t got nothing on ya, h0es they got nothing on ya, I think that sh-t just paranoia, she think I’m with another woman, another woman ain’t gonna keep me coming, dirty h0es ain’t got nothin on ya,” goes the chorus. Well, if you put it that way.

Worth pointing out is that Gucci’s flow is pretty laid back while Wiz, ya know, the stoner, comes through with a turnt up delivery. Either way, when either is matched with the spooky production from DJ Spinz and C4, it makes for a good combo.

Give “Nothin On Ya” a spin, and download it if you like, down below.

—

Photo: LRG