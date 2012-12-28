Jaden Smith ft. Kid CuDi – “Higher Up” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The spawn of the Fresh Prince, Jaden Smith, links up with Kid Cudi on this new record called “Higher Up.”

This won’t be the first time that the two will collaborate, as Kid Cudi recently named Jaden as one of the features on Cudi’s upcoming solo album, Indicud. The two take on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s dope cut of of The Blue Carpet Treatment called “Imagine.”

Jaden Smith rides the beat surprisingly well on this one as Cudder sings the hook on this record. He raps lyrics dedicated to his extremely famous parents saying “I’m sorry mom and dad i’m just trying to live, tell them bloggers when they see me to stay out my business.”

Jaden also says he wears dresses sort of like Kanye West, so there’s that. After the jump get a listen and download of Jaden and Cudi’s “Higher Up.”

DOWNLOAD: Jaden Smith ft. Kid CuDi – “Higher Up”

Photo: Instagram