Kanye West Performs In Two Odd Masks In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Well, at least it isn’t a skirt. Last night in Atlantic City, Kanye West took the stage at Revel with two odd masks on.

Decked out in all white, Yeezy donned a white mask with long hair and a beard, resembling a Yeti or abominable snowman, or something, to perform “Heartless.” With the snow and cold wind blowing in the video in the background, this can possible be something alluding to the next Kanye West/G.O.O.D. Music project, Cruel Winter.

Later on, Kanye West took the stage in a Maison Margiela Haute Couture crystal mask to perform his verse on the remix of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” The performance was your standard exceptional Kanye West performance as he rocked the house in Atlantic City.

He is scheduled for two more shows before New Year’s Eve, taking the stage tonight and tomorrow night.

Without any special guests or the dancers that have joined him onstage during his past solo outings for songs like “Runaway,” Mr. West went for self, front and center for the 75-minute set in the venue that seats close to 6,000 people.

