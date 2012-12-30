Lil Wayne ft. Drake & Future – “Good Kush & Alcohol (B-tches Love Me)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As long as his b-tches love him, Lil Wayne could give a f-ck about some haters. That about sums up the theme of Weezy’s new single, “Good Kush & Alcohol (B-tches Love Me), featuring Drake & Future.

DJ E-Feezy premiered the new tune, which features a melodic, synth filled groove that’s hooked up with subtle but crisp drums—produced by Mike Will Made It. “Real ni–a Fawk these haters, these h0es got pu–ies like crater can’t treat these h0es like ladies, man/vajayjay money weed codiene, she say my d-ck feel like morphine, I hope my name taste like sardines to these haters,” raps Weezy.

Future and Drake team up on the hook, with the latter crooning about being on that good kush and alcohol (and down b-tches he could call) and the latter saying he could give a f-ck about some haters as long as his b-tches love him. Of course.

The song will be appearing on Tunechi’s forthcoming album, I Am Not A Human Being II, now due out February 19th. Listen to the CDQ version of “Good Kush & Alcohol” below (download available, too). Let us know what you think Wayne’s new tune.

Photo: Supra