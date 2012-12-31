A$AP Rocky Sued For Allegedly Being High While Beating Man Up

Guess this is what A$AP Rocky was referring to when he told Miss Info he “don’t want to no more lawsuits.” A man named Shenick Alcine is suing the Harlem rapper for assault, saying that PMF blessed him with the fade at a clothing store back in July.

On July 19, the “Goldie” rapper was arrested in downtown Manhattan after assaulting a pair of amateur photographers. It turns out that A$AP took issue with the photogs taking flicks of him putting hands on the same dude that is suing him right now. Reports TMZ:

Now the guy who was being filmed has filed a lawsuit against Rocky, claiming he saw the rapper get high in the clothing store (using unspecified illegal drugs) … and Rocky unleashed a ferocious beatdown. The alleged victim — Shenick Alcine — claims Rocky noticed the two photogs filming him and then quickly re-directed his fury at them.

Recently, Rocky received a sentence of three days of community service and a $250 fine in exchange for pleading guilty to grand larceny in the incident with the photographers. Via the plea deal, the assault and robbery charges he was facing were also dropped. Hopefully the rapper’s 2013 will be full of much less drama.

A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, will be in stores January 15, 2013.

—

Photo: Power 105.1