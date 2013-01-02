Kendrick Lamar Decodes The True Story Behind “Sing About Me/Dying Of Thirst” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was the latest guest on Life + Times’ Decoded. In this episode, Kendrick breaks down one of the more emotional songs on his memorable debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city.

On “Sing About Me,” Dying Of Thirst,” Lamar notes that it was what he raps about on this song that was the turning point in his life. It’s about the “dark place” he came from to become the man that he is today.

“That’s one of my favorite verses on the album,” Kendrick says about the song. “It’s an obvious true story. It hits home as far as the past memories of tragic situations that happened in my life. That one particular situation is my homeboy getting smoked while I’m right there. And I’m the last one right there as he takes his last.”

“Him just thanking me for being right there, and just wishing that he could’ve found a passion in something. Maybe music, maybe sports but you know, him recognizing the fact, the truth that he was in too deep. The craziest part about that verse and in real life is him saying ‘if something happens to me before your album drop, just make sure you mention and tell this story in a positive light. That’s exactly what I did, and he definitely passed too.”

Photo: YouTube