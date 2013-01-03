Cam’ron – “You Know This” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

New Cam’ron at the top of the year? Why not?

Power 105.1’s DJ Self premiered a new cut from Killa called “You Know This” and it finds the Harlem rapper at his raunchy best.

“Yo, I do what I do but boo won’t get a chicken dinner/Unless she kiss my wood you won’t get a splinter/She agreed, not surprised it murked off/Not Jamaican but I gave her my jerk sauce,” spits Cam over punchy, string filled production. No official word on where this cut will land just yet. But the best guess is Cam’s long in the works More Gunz Less Butta album. After dropping a single early last year called “F#¢% You,” we didn’t hear much from the Diplomats MC.

There is also the collaborative project with Mac Miller that’s been in the works, too. And as for that Dipset reunion album, your guess is as good as ours.

While all that gets sorted out, listen to “You Know This,” tagged up for now, below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Getty