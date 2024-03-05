Metro Boomin Displeased With “Sniff Test” Video Going Viral

Metro Boomin is no stranger to fame and that comes with the requisite smartphone cameras in his presence, capturing moments perhaps not meant for the public. One such video surfaced of Metro Boomin doing a “sniff test” which the woman in the video used to make a joke that the producer didn’t find amusing.
X user @pxssywater, which explains quite a lot if we’re keeping it funky, posted a video of Metro Boomin at a cookout during an unspecified time. While Young Metro is cheffing it up, the woman holds up her fingers for the sniff test and she apparently passed with flying colors considering the jubilation shown in the video.
“If Young Metro don’t trust you, it ain’t good coochie,” read the caption with @pxssywater’s X reply.
In response, Metro wrote in a X reply, “u so lame enjoy the clout” to which @pxssywater’s replied with, “n*gga you know it was just joke/skit that you agreed to do… this video went viral yrs ago ….. your ppl the one who sent it to me” completed with corresponding emojis to convey the seriousness of things.
Currently, the video of Metro Boomin sniffing @pxssywater’s fingers has exploded online once more with over two million views and counting of the clip in question.
Check out the footage and the exchange below.
Photo: Getty
