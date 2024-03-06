Dame Dash Says Lyor Cohen Is Finessing Young Thug While In Jail [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash continues to be vocal about his former business partners. He claims Lyor Cohen is taking advantage of Young Thug while he sits in jail.

As spotted on Hip Hop DX, the Harlem, New York, native is continuing to own his narrative via his America Nu Network. In the newest episode of The CEO Show, Dame spoke with battle Rap legend and media personality, Math Hoffa. While the conversation lasted close to an hour, as expected, the Roc-A-Fella Records founder had a couple of hot takes that quickly went viral. One specifically was his opinion on Young Thug’s current legal issues.

“For me, if I see a kid that’s making music about sh*t that’s gonna get him killed because he’s really doing it, I don’t think I’m putting they records out. I’m not going [to] enable that child” Dash said. “When I look at Young Thug, I’m like, Lyor and them just made a big check and he’s going to jail. They made money off his music.” Dash went on to further detail why he thinks Cohen is doing bad business. “So if they made money off that music and he’s in jail for that, then all that money they made off the music should not go to them. How do they get to get all that money and he has to get a jail cell?”

While Dame Dash continues to champion for the artist, it seems he’s still dealing with some finance issues. Hip Hop DX is also reporting his legal team has filed documentation to formally sever ties with their client over unpaid services. According to documentation obtained by AllHipHop, Sanders Roberts LLP stated that he “failed to fulfill their financial obligations under their retainer agreement, resulting in the firm initiating an enforcement action against them.” Sanders Roberts LLP not only represented the business mogul but also Damon Dash Studios, Poppington LLC and Raquel Horn.

You can see Dame Dash discuss Young Thug and Lyor Cohen below, starting at 19-minute mark.