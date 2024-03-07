Colman Domingo Brings New Life To Prison Inmates In ‘Sing Sing’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we await word on whether or not Marvel will be replacing Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror character with Colman Domingo, the movie star has a new film coming out that will not only showcase his acting chops, but could also move a few hardened hearts out there, too.

A24 released the trailer for their upcoming film Sing Sing which stars Colman Domingo as an inmate who uses the art of theater to help rehabilitate other inmates in prison. Based on the true story of John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, the trailer for the Greg Kwedar directed film seems like it’s capable of putting Domingo on a path to an Oscar nomination as we see him take his theater troupe on a journey through their inner selves and momentarily escaping their reality of being locked up away from society.

With one inmate emotionally saying “We here to become human again and enjoy the things that is not in our reality,” you know tears are going to stream out of the eyes of audiences across the board when this film drops.

Marvel might sign Domingo quickfast after seeing this joint.

check out the trailer to Sing Sing below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters later this year.