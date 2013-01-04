Chinx Drugz ft. French Montana, Rick Ross and Diddy – “I’m A Coke Boy (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Chinx Drugz already had the streets on lock with his banger “I’m A Coke Boy” with French Montana. Now the two have added Rick Ross and Diddy on the remix of the single.

Funkmaster Flex gets to premiere the new record, so you’ll have to mind the bombs on this one. Rick Ross kicks off the record with an effortless verse while Diddy sandwiches Chinx and French’s lyrics on this one.

Loaded Lux of SMACK/URL gets a shout out from Rozay as the rappers all talk about all of the things that they could have been if they weren’t “coke boys.” No beat change on this one, the two just get busy on this slow, catchy jingle.

Get a listen to the “I’m A Coke Boy” Chinx Drugz remix featuring French Montana, Diddy and Rick Ross after the artwork.